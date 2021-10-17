Football – さ い た – Hostic scores Frankfurt’s goal for Australia: 1: 2 in Japan – Sports

Live from dpa news channel

Saitama (AFP) – The Japanese national football team celebrated an important victory in its fight for tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Hajime Moriyasu’s team beat Australia 2-1 (1-0) in Saitama on Tuesday and suffered their first defeat in the group stage. The surrounding team, Wataru Endo and Yuya Osako, benefited from an own goal through Aziz Bahish (85th minute). Previously, Ajdin Hrustic of Eintracht Frankfurt (70th place) faced the early leadership of the Japanese by Ao Tanaka (8th) of Fortuna Dusseldorf.

For Japan, who had previously lost 1-0 to Oman and Saudi Arabia, this was a very important achievement. Before the match day, the difference between Australia and Saudi Arabia was already six points. In the Group of Six, in which China and Vietnam also play, only the first two teams made it directly to Qatar. The third must first survive a duel with another Asian third and then win a playoff against another Confederation representative.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211012-99-570976 / 2