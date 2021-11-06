Flying Finns dominate the main entry to WRC3 on PortalAutomotriz.com

With title stars Johan Rosell and Kajitan Kajitanovic absent from the role, local drivers make up more than 50 percent of the field.

Mikko Hikila leads the local team in the Škoda Fabia 2 Rally. He has podiumed in the Finnish Arctic Rally and the Rally Estonia and will be looking for a first victory in Jyväskylä. Teemu Asunmaa declared victory in the Arctic Circle in February and also got into the Fabia’s car.

Emil Lindholm wrapped up the Finnish Rally Championship last weekend, and it will also be one to watch. He admitted changing his mind after trouble over previous WRC rallies had overshadowed flashes of brisk pace and he is currently fifth in the standings.

“This year I understood better what is required as a team sport,” Lindholm explained. “Knowing how to drive at key times is not enough.”

“After all, rallying is also a tactical sport. Each result and stage time affects not only your riding, but also the performance of others. I have learned to think about the rally as a whole,” he added.

2018 class winner Eric Petarinin will launch his new Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 on superfast stages after switching from Skoda. Others involved include Rikko Tahko, Juso Metsala and current FIA Junior competitor Laurie Juna.

There are also a few tournament players looking to take the fight to the natives, including the famous Spaniard Pepe Lopez.

Lopez leads the list with his Škoda Fabia Rally 2 team and showed his sharpening speed after finishing second in Rally Italia Sardinia in June, while he will drive Egon Kaur Polo on his first ride from Estonia in July.