Fitbit detects snoring and noise

Fitbit has been in the sleep tracking game for longer than most, and now it looks like the company is gearing up for a new snoring and noise detection function for its smartwatches.

The feature called "Snore & Noise Detect" was seen today in Fitbit Update 3.42 by 9to5 Google. Once enabled, Fitbit smartwatches with built-in microphones – like the Versa 2, Versa 3 and Sense – will be able to monitor night noise from you, your sleep partner, or your environment. The Fitbit algorithm will detect the basic noise levels of your environment and will search for events stronger than this baseline, be it snoring or something like that.

The results will be categorized by the percentage of sleep spent by the snoring and the levels of surrounding noise. For example, if you or your partner snored less than 10% of the time, you would receive a “moderate” rating. Moderate snoring is defined as being somewhere between 10-40% of total bedtime, while frequent snoring is greater than 40%. Users will also be able to see a graph of the noise level that depends on the sound pressure. (You can see examples of screencap on Google 9to5 report.)

However, there appear to be some caveats. For example, the algorithm may not be able to tell whether or not you or your sleep partner is snoring. He may also not be able to detect snoring if there is a higher ambient noise controlling the sound. . This includes white noise cars or apps that play audio while you sleep. As you might expect, the feature is also a big loss to battery life. Fitbit recommends users charge at least 40% before bed and warns that frequent charging may be required. Also, bear in mind that this has yet to be published so we don’t know yet if this is a locked feature behind the Fitbit Premium payment wall.

Snoring isn’t the only sleep-related feature that Fitbit seems to be working on. The other is called your “sleeping animal,” which seems to be revolving around it Sleep patterns-System They are sometimes used by productivity coaches and sleep coaches who use their animal analogs to determine a person’s natural circadian rhythms. However, in this case, the animal’s traits seem to correspond to the way humans sleep, not when they tend to sleep.

Right now, Fitbit has some of the best wearable sleep trackers – partly due to the battery life of their devices. In addition to identifying the time they spend in different stages of sleep, users can also see how they compare to other people in demographics, as well as view their SpO2 levels the night before. But when he comes back He initially drove in this spaceIt is now commonly found in other fitness trackers from companies such as Garmin, Polar, and Amazfit. There has also been some competition from portable sleep and recovery tools Aura Ring And the cough, Which deepens sleep metrics. (Samsung, Apple, Google)Prin Google Fit) They also added an original sleep tracker, although it’s not accurate enough.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Fitbit trial with its Snore features. In January of last year, Fitbit demonstrated a Demonstration application to track snoring for a limited time For Versa 2 users, at the time, the Versa 2 was the only Fitbit device available with built-in microphones. Detecting snoring may also lead to Fitbit’s attempts to receive FDA Approval for Sleep Apnea Detection PropertiesThis has been a long-term goal for the company since it first introduced SpO2 sensors to Fitbit Ionic in 2017. Powerful snoring is often associated with symptoms. Sleep Apnea.)

As mentioned, this feature is not yet available. It’s simply something spotted in the app icon that matches Fitbit’s sleep tracking efforts. It’s hard to say when and with what products this type of feature could be released to the public – if it does at some point.