First successful cataract surgery on a Tasmanian devil

Vets in Australia have performed the first cataract surgery on a Tasmanian devil – to restore sight to an animal named Derek. The eleven-month-old cub was hand-bred by the Aussie Ark in a reserve near Sydney. The organization said the caregiver noticed small white dots in his student’s eyes some time ago. The spots grew so fast that Derek could barely see them. A veterinarian diagnosed cataracts.

With the disease, the lens in the eye gradually becomes cloudy. As a result, eyesight decreases, and sufferers see as if through a veil. Left untreated, cataracts can also lead to blindness. Eye disease is relatively common in the elderly. According to studies, about 20 percent of people aged 65-74 are affected, and among those over 74, the proportion is already more than 50 percent. Dogs often also develop cataracts, but the disease has never been seen in Tasmanian devils, according to Animal Welfare Australia.

To save Derek from going blind, doctors at the Animal Eye Clinic in Sydney performed what is now traditionally used to treat cataracts. They sucked out the core of the lens using an ultrasound-stimulated cannula, and then inserted an artificial lens. As a result, the Tasmanian Devil’s eyesight improved again: “It’s fine! It has passed all the tests done by his veterinary team,” an Aussie Ark spokesperson said.

Tasmanian Devils, also known as Tasmanian Devils (Sarcophilus harrisii) She is called, now lives only on the Australian island of Tasmania. Since the animals were on the verge of extinction after extensive hunting, they have been protected since 1941. (dam)