First successful cataract surgery on a Tasmanian devil

First successful cataract surgery on a Tasmanian devil

Vets in Australia have performed the first cataract surgery on a Tasmanian devil – to restore sight to an animal named Derek. The eleven-month-old cub was hand-bred by the Aussie Ark in a reserve near Sydney. The organization said the caregiver noticed small white dots in his student’s eyes some time ago. The spots grew so fast that Derek could barely see them. A veterinarian diagnosed cataracts.

See also  A new way to move snakes has been discovered and this is especially scary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.