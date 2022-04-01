First lawsuit against the “Don’t Say Like Me” Act That Bans Talking About Sexual Orientation at School | “There is no turning back,” the Florida governor emphasized.

c organizationsLGBTQ community Submit this Thursday First order To reduce the law popularly known as “Don’t Say Like Me,” which prohibits Florida public school teachers from discussing sexual orientation and identity with elementary school students.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Tallahassee, Florida, by attorneys from Kaplan Hecker, Fink, and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) on behalf of Equality Florida and Family Equality, as well as the students, parents and teacher. , the plaintiffs mentioned.

The lawsuit challenges HB 1557 on the grounds that it is ‘flagrantly unconstitutional’we will He seeks to “erase” an entire generation of Florida public school students “the fact that LGBT people exist and have equal dignity.”

unconstitutional law

As they claim It violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution and “deliberately uses loose and ambiguous terms, and invites parents for arbitrary and discriminatory application.”

“We have pledged to support the rights of all students to have a healthy environment to learn and thrive and for all parents to know that their families are included and respected… The law aims to isolate, stigmatize and erase LGBT families and our childrenFlorida Equality said in a separate statement.

The controversial law, officially called “Parental Rights to Education” Signed Monday 28 by Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, teachers are prohibited from addressing gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten, first and second grades. The age of students for these courses is generally between 5 and 8 years old.

What is more, The law gives parents the ability to sue the school district and receive damages if their children’s teachers break the law.

The law reads: “Instructions to dismissal by school staff or third parties about sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through third grade or in a manner that is inconsistent with the age or development of students in accordance with state standards.”

Joe Biden is against the law

President of the United States, Joe Biden is one of the law’s many critics DeSantis is defending vigorously in the midst of his re-election campaign this year.

DeSantis said when signing the law at a school in Spring. Florida.

The governor added that “it is not suitable for children in kindergarten and first and second grades. Parents do not want this to happen in our schools.”

On March 8, the Florida Senate approved a controversial bill banning teachers talking about gender and gender identity in the classroom, A measure adopted by his critics as “Don’t say like me.”

From this grade of primary school, both issues will be dealt with in an “age-appropriate” manner, according to the project script.

The disavowal of the law made its way to the Academy Awards, where it was the subject of a joke from actress, writer, and comedian Wanda Sykes. Openly gay Sykes joked, “We’re going to have a great night. And for you guys in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.”

For his part, President Joe Biden condemned the bill as hateful to the LGBTQ+ community.

In the signature, DeSantis said, “I don’t care what the corporate media says, I don’t care what Hollywood says, I don’t care what the big companies say, here I am. I won’t back down.” the law.

“Ultimately, my goal is to teach children very important subjects: math, reading and science,” DeSantis told reporters.

The Florida Campaign for Human Rights and Equality immediately said it would do everything in its power to make it happen Ban the application of a “discriminatory and dangerous” law what or what, silencing teachers, and seeks to “further stigmatize and isolate LGBTQ+ children and undermine the existing protections of students in this community.

Today, Governor DeSantis has once again put Florida on the wrong side of history and directly put his young constituents in harm’s way, and he did. For the sole reason of serving their political ambitionssaid Johnny Madison, acting chair of the Human Rights Campaign.