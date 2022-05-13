First case of monkeypox confirmed in the UK

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Wednesday afternoon May 11 confirmed, through a statement, the first case of the virus. monkey pox in the country; However, he is already receiving medical care at the Infectious Diseases Unit at Guy’s and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust.

Although no patient data was provided, the health authorities contacted the people with whom he was in contact, in order to provide health information and advice and prevent a greater number of infections.

Reportedly, the patient may have contracted the disease in Nigeria, the same place he belonged to last year 2021

What is monkeypox and what are its symptoms?

The monkey pox It belongs to the same family as the poxvirus, but it causes a milder infection. It is a rare viral disease with a mortality rate of approximately 1%.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people. It is usually a mild illness that resolves on its own, and most people recover within a few weeks. However, severe disease can occur in some individuals. UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) May 7, 2022

The affected person usually has a flu-like illness, with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.

You may also get a rash that starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

The rash changes and goes through different stages before eventually forming a crust that then falls off; Therefore monkeypox is said to last between two and four weeks.

How does monkeypox spread?

According to experts, the monkey pox It does not spread easily between people and the risk of infection is low, but it can be transmitted by contact with an infected person, as the virus is transmitted through droplets, respiratory particles, body fluids or contaminated materials.

According to the Center for Infectious Diseases, most cases monkey pox It has been reported in Central and West Africa, including countries such as the Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone.

However, there are cases outside Africa associated with international travel or contact with imported animals.

