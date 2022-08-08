Firefighters from the Metoeda region take to the wildfires in Saxon Switzerland | free press

The civil protection fire train in Freiberg “Ritten” will replace the Metweder train from Thursday.

Freiberg. In the forest fire zone of Saxon Switzerland, the firefighting train “Ritten” for disaster control has been operating from the Metoeda region since Sunday. This was announced by spokesman for the region Andrei Kaiser.

Firefighters from Metoida and the surrounding area replaced the “water supply” fire train from Döbeln, Ostrava and Gleisberg. They are scheduled to be published until Wednesday evening. According to Kaiser, the fire engine “Ritten” from the Freiberg region should move to the national park from Thursday and is likely to stay until Sunday. (h h)