Firefighters from the Döbeln region are helping again in the Saxon forest fire zone in Switzerland

Firefighters and technologists have moved from the Döbeln region to Saxon Switzerland for the second time. The reason for this is the frequent burning of embers in the area of ​​forest fires. Meanwhile, the Mittelsachsen area has also been criticized for its technical equipment.

Döbeln / Central Saxony. The water supply for civil protection trains in the district of Mittelsachsen is running again in the wildfire area of ​​Saxon Switzerland. The reason for this is the frequent burning of coals in the area of ​​​​the national park. The unit was moved Monday morning at 6 am. The operation began at 8 a.m. and is set to run until 8 p.m., according to the Central Saxony county office. According to the Gleisberg Fire Brigade, emergency services must be changed every twelve hours. The water supply fire train consists of vehicles and personnel from the local fire brigade in Döbeln, Ostrava and Gleisberg. In addition, a logistics equipment wagon from the local Döbeln fire brigade and a command vehicle from the district operate in the forest fire zone. These fire brigades as well as the Harthaer Wehr with a 4000 tank fire engine were on duty from July 26 to 27 with 26 companions.

Firefighting water from the Elbe River