Finland’s Eurobasket 2022 squad: players, stats and data for Spain’s quarter-final opponents

Kill all enemies Finland Reached the quarter-finals eurobasketball 2022 by winning Croatia. Very similar story to Spain who beat nobody Lithuania in whose hand he won. In this way, the Spanish and Finnish teams will meet in the next round, giving access to the battle for the medals.
Laurie Markkanen He is the great Finnish star. A player who can score 43 points in the round of 16, an average of 65.5%. A success rate of 34 against the Czech Republic and 33 against Israel in the group stage.
Far from what it may seem, Finland will not be an easy opponent and could eliminate Spain in the quarter-finals.
Finland’s squad for the FIBA Euro 2022 Championship
Finnish national team
|player
|Site
|age
|equipment
|Shawn Hoff
|forward force
|38
|Helsinki seagulls
|Michael Jantonen
|eaves
|22
|Nutribullet Treviso
|Henry Kantonen
|Shoot the guard
|25
|haters basket
|Petri Koponen
|Shoot the guard
|3. 4
|Helsinki seagulls
|I look a little
|Shoot the guard
|19
|Sunrise Christian Academy
|Alexander Madson
|Center
|27
|Ike Athena
|Laurie Markkanen
|forward force
|24
|Utah Jazz
|Edon McConney
|Base
|24
|Den Bosch Heroes
|Topias Palmi
|Shoot the guard
|28
|There was Limburg United
|Sasso Saleen
|Shoot the guard
|31
|Lenovo Tenerife
|Ilary Seppala
|Base
|29
|Saint Chamond Valley Basket
|Elias Valtonen
|eaves
|23
|Manresa
Statistics and Finland’s leaders at Eurobasket 2022
scorers
- Laurie Markkanen: 27.8 points (53.4% in TC)
- Sasso Saleen: 12.2 points (47.9% in TC)
- Edon McConney10.0 points (43.8% in TC)
top rebounds
- Laurie Markkanen: 7.7 rebounds
- Mikael Jantonen: 4.3 rebounds
- Alexander Madson: 3.5 rebounds
maximum attendance
- Edon McConney: 3.8 assists
- Sasso Saleen: 2.8 assists
- Ilary Seppala: 2.4 assists
highest ratings
- Laurie Markkanen: 29.7
- Sasso Saleen: 14.2
- Edon McConney: 9.0
Collective statistics
- Points scored for each game: 87.7
- Points awarded for each match: 81.5
- %TC: 45.8%
- %3PT: 39.1%
- %2PT: 52.8%
- %TL: 89.22%
- Rebounds per game: 34.3
- Defensive rebounds per game: 23.7
- Offensive rebounds per game: 10.7
- Losses per game: 13.3
- Steals per game: 6.7
- Assists per match: 22.0
