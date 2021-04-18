Finland wants Enrico Duñas in its national team

Enrico Duñas was the buzz in the pre-Olympic tournament and his performance attracted attention not only in the region, but also in the close circles around Dutch football and Vitis, the club that provides the services of the striker of the father of El Salvador.

But there’s another option that will want your services, too. SPORTS LPG learned that this week there came a letter from the Finland Federation asking about Enrico Doenius’ status and the possibility of obtaining him for the following commitments to the first team, which would bind the player and, if accepted, would not be able to wear him. El Salvador colors.

In this regard, the player has not set an official position. Last week, “I was proud to wear the colors of El Salvador in the pre-Olympics. It was an important experience in my career,” said Duñas Hernandez.

The Dutch-born player, to a Salvadoran father and a Finnish mother, now has a decision to accept playing for either team, as long as Mexican coach Carlos de los Cobos takes into account the upcoming disqualification date.

Of course, Vitesse has already received the correspondence formally from Finland. Interest in the player after participating in the Olympics opens another door for him.