Finland, the gold medal in ice hockey after beating the Russian team 2-1

Finland took the last gold of Beijing 2022 Winter Games After his close victory (2-1) over Russian teamOn the Ice hockey final which was played at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

Russia failed to defend the title they won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games despite taking their lead thanks to HC CSKA Moscow striker Mikhail Grigorenko after Finland’s Bjorninen received a heavy penalty for two minutes.

The Finns responded with a goal from Phil Boca during the second half, which ended two minutes from another penalty kick with an elbow from Russian Kirill Semyonov.

The match was decided in the 20-minute third half, which started with an early goal, 30 seconds later, from Hannes Bjornen, who had already provided the decisive pass for the second goal.

iron defense

Related news

The drills by the Russians to try to tie the game were thwarted by the strong defense of the Finns, the team led by Valtteri Vilpola in the NHL, shot more on goal and dominated possession during the match.

Thus, Finland’s first Olympic gold in men’s ice hockey – in 2018 it did not go beyond sixth place – and silver for the Russian Committee and bronze for Slovakia, which beat Sweden 4-0 in the match for third place.