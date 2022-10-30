Finland, Sweden and Turkey will meet this month to boost NATO membership

Finnish Foreign Minister, Becca Havestoannounce it Representatives of the governments of Finland, Sweden and Turkey are due to meet this month in an effort to calm matters and relaunch the Nordic countries’ accession to NATO..

On the sidelines of the NATO Leaders Summit held in Madrid, the three countries signed an agreement Ankara pledged to withdraw its veto in exchange for a series of concessions from Helsinki and Stockholm.

To this day, Turkish authorities still do not consider anything closed, but there appears to be a shared commitment to continue talks. Haavisto explained that this month’s meeting, in which Finland will be hosted, is part of the follow-up to the June agreement, as reported by STT.

More than two dozen countries have already ratified Finland and Sweden’s entry into NATO – and this week the US handed over the documents –. Among the countries still pending is Spain, which is processing this process.

The approach of the two countries towards the international organization began after the onset of the crisis between Ukraine and Russia. Among the requirements that Helsinki would have imposed were that the 30 NATO members commit to activating a device similar to Article 5 of the agreement in the event of possible aggression by Finland; That is, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, which means a collective military response.