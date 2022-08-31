Finland supports construction of MidCat . gas pipeline

Prague, August 31 The Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, has set himself today in favor of the construction of the MidCat gas pipeline to transport gas from Spain to Germany via France.

“I read yesterday about a potential gas pipeline between Spain, France and Germany that could help Western Europe put gas in. I think anything we do for energy security in Europe is positive,” Haavisto said upon arriving at the ministers’ meeting. EU foreign affairs taking place in Prague.

France, which is reluctant to build this infrastructure, said on Tuesday that it would study the project at the request of “friends” such as Germany and Spain, who want to develop this pipeline that can transport about 8 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas. From Spain to France through the Pyrenees.

And on the supply of his country, the head of Finnish diplomacy referred to the cutting of the “bilateral” gas pipeline connecting with Russia and they do not receive gas from that country.

“We are investing in a LNG terminal that we expect to be completed by the end of the year and LNG will be our solution,” he said. EFE

