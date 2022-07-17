Finland summary and goals

07/16/2022 at 23:16

EST


The Germans left Finland no option to say goodbye to the European Championship without scoring

The German national team entered the quarter-finals without scoring a goal in its three matches

Germany They showed their dominant potential once again against weak Finland (0-3). no rotation Voss Tecklenburg They stopped the German momentum, which overwhelmed the Finnish team with no options.

data sheet

Euro 2022

ending

ALE

LINEUPS

Finland

Talaslahti. Heroum, Pikkujamsa, Kuikka, Koivisto (Auvinen, 45 min); Engmann (Athens, 71′), alanine, somanine (Oling, 65′), gulanine (Sino, 65′); Salestrom (rantanin, 81d), Quimby.

Germany

Froms Gwen (Hendreich, 45′), Dorson, Heggering (Anomie, 45′), Kleinhern; Däbritz, Lattwein, Dallmann (Freigang, 76′); Huth (Brand, 64′), Bob, Buhl (Wassmuth, 64′).

Objectives

0-1 m 40 Kleinhern. 0-2 m 48 bob. 0-3 m 63 aniomi.

Rule

Tess Olofsson (Sweden). Aamir: Bekogamsa (65 minutes).

stadium

MK stadium. 12,000 spectators.

The Germans dominated the entire game from the start. However, it was not even the edge of comfort when Kleinhern He finished with a header and an empty goal to open the scoring.

At half throttle and after the holiday, goals poppyAnd the head and they recently entered anisome They ended a meeting without a date serving Germany Preparing for the collision From the quarter-finals against Austria Already Finland To bid farewell to his bitter journey European Championship in England.

