Finland mourns snowboarding legend Tomo Ylipoli (56)

After Mate Nikkanen (55), Finland has already lost the second ski class of a legendary generation. Tomo Yliboli has passed away at the age of 56.
The basics in brief
- Tomo Yilipoli died after suffering a stroke.
- The Finnish former ski jumper is only 56 years old.
In 1988, the Finnish ski jump team starred at the Olympic Games in Calgary. The golden generation won the gold medal in the team, and in 1985 and 1987 they also became world champions.
Now the following ski jump legends are dead. Tomo Ylepoli died of a stroke – he was only 56 years old. His brother confirmed the news to Ilta Sanomat newspaper.
In 1987, the team player won his only World Cup competition at the Four Hills Championships in Oberstdorf.
Already two years ago The most famous Finnish ski jumping legend. Matei Nikkanen succumbs to the consequences of alcohol abuse.
