Finland leaves Croatia out of the World Cup

to fail Croatia It has been confirmed in the worst possible way and the Balkan team will be left with no options to play Globalism next year after suffering another unexpected defeat in Sunday’s duel against Finland79-81, inches Rijeka.

NBA Laurie Markanen He scored 19 points, including a crucial hat-trick in the final seconds, to lead the Scandinavians to victory and thus reach the second stage. player Cavaliers He added 7 rebounds and 2 assists to end the match with a rating of 20.

They were of no use Croatia Ivica Zubak scored 21 points and Bojan 21 points Bodanovic. 49 seconds before the end of the match, the team led by Molomirovic won by five points (79-74), but he did not know how to manage his nerves and conceded at that point a score of 0-7 determined their fate.

Bogdanovic He missed the end by three seconds and the Spanish referee Calatrava He noted a more than debatable mistake by Finland in the fight for the apostasy. The Croats didn’t know how to take advantage of this gift either, and Zubak missed the two free throws he had to bury his chances of. Croatia.

The biggest beneficiary of the Croatian defeat was the choice of Sweden Who managed to move to the second stage despite falling on Sunday as well Slovenia (81-84).

