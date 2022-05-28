Finland and Canada in hockey final for the third time in a row – comment

Finland and Canada They qualified for the final World Cup 2022 For the third consecutive edition after defeating the United States (4-3) and the Czech Republic (6-1), respectively, in the semi-finals, which were played in Nokia Arena Tampere.

The northern picture She confirmed her status as the host of the tournament by responding to an initiative US teamHe took the lead in the first half and tied in the second.

Take a look at Heiskanen respond to the initial Nate Schmidt and then drunken maninen Put Finland at the fore. anyway Sean Farrell Keeping the USA in the game, the Finns ended up imposing their advantage with goals Sami Watanin and Joel Jeremiah which can only be cut by Adam Judit For the final seal 4-3.

Canada It was easier for him against the Czech national team, where it was futile to take the lead after eight minutes by David Kragsey. The North American block responded aggressively, it was a mirage.

A draw before the first quarter ended with a goal from Dylan Cousins And in the second he was sentenced thanks to Adam LowryAnd the Kent Johnson s Barzal died. Cole Selinger and Cousins ​​put the icing on the cake in their third and final game against a completely depressed opponent.

Canada will defend the title tomorrow At the Nokia Arena in Tampere against the opponent who won the final last year Riga. The North American team leads the World Cup winners along with Russia with 27 titles. The Scandinavian is chasing its fourth crown.

With information from EFE