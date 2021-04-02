Filming has ended for The Witcher 2: Netflix Video Trailer

158 days after the production of the long-running fictional series 2 season 1 of the most-watched titles ever on Netflix, filming for the second chapter of the fictional saga has ended. To the delight of fans, the series, which revolves around the story of Geralt of Rivia, will return to the streaming platform catalog with its new episodes by the end of 2021. To announce this is the same Netflix that tells, with a video announcement and the end of filming and the imminent release of new episodes of the second season of the series in which he participated 15 UK locations and 89 members including 1,200 crew and many new monsters.

Netflix has decided to bring the good news to fans of the series with a special behind-the-scenes video for The Witcher 2 in which model Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, along with all the cast and crew, shows all the excitement for the end of filming the much-anticipated new chapter of the series.

The Witcher 2: What Will Season Two Be About?

Andrei Sapkowski’s best-selling fictional and TV series tells the story of the intertwining fates of three people in the world of a continent made up of humans, elves, witches, statues and monsters fighting for survival and where good and evil are not easily identifiable. How will the story continue after the first season ends? Geralt of Rivia, convinced that Yennefer died in the Battle of Colle Sodden, will take Ciri to the safest place he knows, which is his childhood home, Kaer Morhen to protect her from the mysterious power she has in herself that she cannot manage. Meanwhile, kings, elves, humans and demons all fight for supremacy outside its walls.

The Witcher 2: Release Date

The new episodes of the series will be published in the catalog by the end of 2021 even if a specific date has not yet been announced but it is very likely, we just have to wait until after the production of the episodes, and after that, Geralt di Rivia will return to our world again.

The Witcher 2: Video announcement that filming is over

