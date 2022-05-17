Fifteen young Argentine leaders will travel to the United States to learn about the main centers of power

Young Leaders Who Will Travel to the United States (Luciano Gonzalez)

Peronists, radicals, loyalists, independents. From Buenos Aires, Salta, Jujuy, Formosa, Neuquén, Tucumán, Misiones. Political leaders at the national, regional, student, and union levels. The fifteen youths chosen by the Fundación Universitaria del Río de La Plata (FURP) to travel to the United States are determined by diversity. Hence its motto: “Exchange strengthens”.

every year, The Foundation selects young people between the ages of 23 and 32 who, most of all, will be in the decision-making places for a trip to the United States Which culminates in a series of meetings and mutual activities at the federal level. The fellows will travel on May 29 and tour three cities for twenty days: Texas, Washington and the third from Boston, Los Angeles and Miami.

During those three weeks they will visit pockets of strength: The Pentagon, Congress, the Supreme Court, the State Department, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, The local executive, legislative, and judicial branches, the headquarters of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, prisons, and various universities. There they will learn first-hand, through conversations with officials and authorities, the truth of each point.

Yesterday, colleagues participated in an activity at the US Embassy

“Over the last year and this year, we have assembled a larger group in what we call the federal state. It is a week of visits to the political and economic sectors of Argentina, with discussion tables. For the trip we selected 15 leaders. They are leaders in the various political and economic sectors in Argentina. We want it to be a multi-group, so that even in the worst moments of division and division, we can have a space for dialogue and meeting.” explained to Infobae Lord Boente, President of FURP.

Puente says the experience “Changes the lives of the trainees”. The various leaders who are in positions of power today were part of earlier groups of colleagues. For example, Supreme Court Justice, Juan Carlos Maqueda, the former Governor of Salta, Juan Manuel Ortube, or the Minister of Environment of the Province of Buenos Aires, Daniela Villar.

Among the 15 currently selected are a variety of profiles. One of them is Philip Vega Terra, of Peronian descent but a member of Evolución, a UBA space led by Emiliano Yacobitti, National Representative of Radicalism. Philip has a university degree in political science and is Deputy Director of the Common Core Course (CBC).

Felipe Vega Terra, Deputy Director of CBC (Luciano Gonzalez)

“At UBA, we are used to working with leaders who come from different sectors. In our case, radicals, Peronists, socialists and independents coexist in reformism. The institution aims for this very thing. At the moment of the rift, the experience has a great deal of power to do something different. It requires us to find points of agreement, and to diagnose where we are. Just as a fissure is a masonry, an effort must be made to break that masonry.” Vega Terra said.

The university leader came on the recommendation of a friend, who had tried FURP years ago. “He always told me how valuable the experience was. He told me it would be a huge change for me. He added that it would be very interesting to note how part of the leadership in the United States sees regional and global problems, and what role Argentina could play in these discussions.”

Rodrigo Lopez, CGT Representative for Youth Trade Unions (Luciano Gonzalez)

From another sector, from union politics as well Rodrigo Lopez will participate in the experiment. Rodrygo has a degree in Public Administration and represents the General Confederation of Workers (CGT) of young trade unionists. The young man says he advanced because he felt it ‘The voice of the workers must be represented’ within a heterogeneous group.

“Since I came from union struggle work, I felt that adding the voice of workers in these places was important and even necessary. I found myself in the federal meeting with a variety of ideas, of people who came from different parts of the country and I believe this strengthens the generation of future agreements. We want to transfer the message of a generation to the futureLopez warned.

On May 15 the agenda will be completed, but the young people will stay an extra week in New York. Once they return, they will seek to use the live experience, exchanges, and visits to bring about positive change, at least from their decision-making places.

