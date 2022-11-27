FIFA World Cup 2022: DFB Team in Individual Review – Strong Clowns, Improved Defending

Status: 11/27/2022 10:27 PM

Germany fights against Spain and you get a point. Improved defensive errors exactly once too many, the jokers up front cause a stir.

The German national team deserves it against Spain 1: 1 (0: 0) He still has every chance of reaching the last 16. German players in individual review.

Manuel Neuer: The German first seed made a strong save against Leipzig’s Dani Olmo (seventh minute) and saved his team from being late early. A bad pass from Neuer led to a Spanish chance through Ferran Torres (27th). Then the largely inactive 36-year-old was only seen again when he had to clear the ball out of goal. When Alvaro Morata (62nd place) conceded, he was powerless. Neuer had matches where he was more focused.

Thilo Kehrer: The former Schalke player slipped into the team in favor of Nico Schloterbeck and was supposed to provide more stability at the center back as a right-back. But this is exactly what he could not do. Kehrer sometimes seemed jaded and made life difficult for himself with the mistakes of the situation. The fact that he didn’t attack Jordi Alba before the opening Spanish goal and Morata managed to serve him calmly matched Kehrer’s manageable performance.

Niklas Soule: He was heavily involved in the two goals conceded against Japan, and clearly improved in form against Spain. Süle showed against the Iberians that he was clearly better in the center of defense than on the right flank. When he conceded a goal, it was still too late for Morata. Süle’s performance was correct. One big mistake is one big mistake too much.

Antonio Rudiger: The Secretary of Defense showed strong performance defensively and stood for what was there to defend. In the first half, the new madridista also found time to attack several times. A long-range shot passed well (30), it was just offside when he thought he had scored the first goal (39), after a wonderful free-kick variant failed to hit Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (45). Rudiger was also Germany’s strongest defender against Spain.

David’s room: Kehrer wiggled right, and Raum also wiggled left at the start. The player from Leipzig, who played much more defensively than in the match against Japan, had big problems with the Spanish counterpressure at the start of the match and first had to get used to the speed and intensity. In the 33rd minute, Raum completely lost his bearings and Torres was out of sight, but he was lucky in two ways: Torres shot him and Olmo, who provided the assist, was also offside. As the game progresses, the space becomes more and more secure. Work a lot and walk long distances. In the end totally fine.

Joshua Kimmich: The German captain plugged all the holes and with his team mate Goretzka took on the talented Spanish riders around Pedri and Jaffe. The fact that Spain hasn’t really started for so long is mainly due to Kimmich. The ball into the opponent’s penalty area deserved a goal (57 ‘). Kimmich fought against defeat with all his might, deserving of all the honor.

Leon Goretzka: Goretzka turned his anger at not being nominated for the opener into aggression against Spain. The 27-year-old brought more physicality to the German game and helped the midfield to be more stable. Moving forward, Goretzka didn’t do much except counterattack rather sloppy (10′). Goretzka’s presence and calmness on the ball are good for the DFB team.

Ilkay Gundogan: The top scorer from the opening match started more offensively against Spain, but also played an important role in defence. Former Dortmund player Sergio Busquets prevented the build-up of the game and therefore made valuable work against the ball, and the Manchester City professional did not work well with the ball. That it was replaced again at least is debatable. Gündogan has ensured the system and is always an important pioneer in the leadership. DFB-Elf could use that in the final phase.

Serge Gnabry: The Bayern Munich forward was on offense all around and did his best to get the ball one way or another. Gnabry caused quite a stir and got his nomination. However, in the decisive scenes, he lacked calmness and cruelty.

Jamal Musiala: The junior had his most striking action in the first round when he stopped a shot from Torres (36th), initially showing only the beginnings of his attacking qualities. In the second round, Musiala became stronger, especially after falling behind. After a nice pass from Leroy Sane, Musiala fouled the better-placed Niklas Volkrug (73). Then he has to cross. The fact that he nevertheless prepared a tie from Füllkrug speaks of his class (83).

Thomas Mueller: Besides Thomas Müller, there is probably no other player in the world who could be so inconspicuous and outstanding at the same time. Against Spain, however, Müller was inconspicuous and anything but outstanding. The match largely passed the veteran Bavarian player. His replacement came logically, but almost too late.

Leroy Sane (70 for Gundogan): He often looks a bit slow, but against Spain Sane was right in the middle after being substituted. The 26-year-old revived the German attack, which had previously been too sluggish, and set in motion several dangerous scenes. In stoppage time he could have been the winner of the match. However, letting Unai Simón out instead of shooting beforehand was the wrong decision.

Niklas Volkrug (70th for Müller): “Only football writes such stories” is a common phrase. But: only football writes such stories. Niklas Volkrug, who a few months ago wasn’t a regular player even at Werder Bremen, came along, saw and did what a striker should do: Volkrug kept his cool and scored the well-deserved equalizer. What a performance, what a beam.

Lukas Klostermann (70th for sweepers): Leipziger, who has been out injured for a long time this season, replaced Kehrer and helped turn the game around. Klostermann hasn’t had any major campaigns, but there are other players in the DFB team for that matter anyway.

Jonas Hoffmann (83rd for Gnabry): Even Gladbacher doesn’t have any more big scenes.

Nico Schlotterbeck (85th in space): Dortmunder found himself on the bench for the second match after the mixed match against Japan, but still had a large share of points after being substituted. Schlotterbeck rode Morata in desperate need and prevented a great opportunity. Bold, but in the end spot on.

