FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 ™ – News – Beachy: “The potential impact of 2023 is staggering”

FIFA today announced the appointment of Dave Beachy as the new CEO of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He spoke before he officially took office on June 14th FIFA.com With Beachy about his appointment, his experience managing successful events, and what fans and teams can expect at the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

Congratulations and a warm welcome as the new CEO for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Please tell us a little about yourself and what do you expect from this new role?

I am very proud and excited about the appointment. I have two daughters who play football and have learned first-hand the important lessons and the positive effects that football can have on youth development, especially teenage girls. I was also fortunate enough to be the CEO of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2015 in New Zealand. I really enjoyed this job. The tournament was a huge success.

The 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand has left a very good legacy of football in New Zealand and its influence continues to this day. Even five years later, I can still hear people talking about the tournament, how amazing the final match between Brazil and Serbia in Auckland was, and what a wonderful experience it was to see all the colors, noise and excitement that led to world-class football belong. The current focus on women’s sports in Australia and New Zealand, but also globally, means it’s a really exciting time to get involved and I’m very much looking forward to being part of the rapid growth of women’s sports.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be a milestone and an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy of women’s football in Australia, New Zealand and around the world. What does heroism mean to you in this regard?

Even if soccer is not currently the premier sport in Australia and New Zealand, unlike in other parts of the world, the opportunity to hold a tournament of this importance for both countries is an incredibly exciting opportunity to advance and expand the sport. There is significant participation in the youth sector in both countries. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup ™ will be a real opportunity to leave a lasting legacy in many other areas of football – on and off the field – and in society at large. The potential effect is incredible.