FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 ™ – News – Beachy: “The potential impact of 2023 is staggering”

FIFA today announced the appointment of Dave Beachy as the new CEO of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He spoke before he officially took office on June 14th FIFA.com With Beachy about his appointment, his experience managing successful events, and what fans and teams can expect at the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.
Congratulations and a warm welcome as the new CEO for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Please tell us a little about yourself and what do you expect from this new role?
I am very proud and excited about the appointment. I have two daughters who play football and have learned first-hand the important lessons and the positive effects that football can have on youth development, especially teenage girls. I was also fortunate enough to be the CEO of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2015 in New Zealand. I really enjoyed this job. The tournament was a huge success.
The 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand has left a very good legacy of football in New Zealand and its influence continues to this day. Even five years later, I can still hear people talking about the tournament, how amazing the final match between Brazil and Serbia in Auckland was, and what a wonderful experience it was to see all the colors, noise and excitement that led to world-class football belong. The current focus on women’s sports in Australia and New Zealand, but also globally, means it’s a really exciting time to get involved and I’m very much looking forward to being part of the rapid growth of women’s sports.
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be a milestone and an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy of women’s football in Australia, New Zealand and around the world. What does heroism mean to you in this regard?
Even if soccer is not currently the premier sport in Australia and New Zealand, unlike in other parts of the world, the opportunity to hold a tournament of this importance for both countries is an incredibly exciting opportunity to advance and expand the sport. There is significant participation in the youth sector in both countries. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup ™ will be a real opportunity to leave a lasting legacy in many other areas of football – on and off the field – and in society at large. The potential effect is incredible.
As we have already seen in France, the FIFA Women’s World Cup is also an ideal stage for creating a new generation of role models. The Matildas They are already a world-class team and they want to play for the title. An interesting new generation is also advancing in New Zealand, including some players from the team that finished third in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018.
As the tournament organizer, I am delighted to be back at FIFA and to play a part in setting the best possible stage for these players’ incredible talent. I want to help create a global event for fans in Australia, New Zealand and around the world.
This is not the first time that you have headed a FIFA tournament. After all, you were also the CEO of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2015. What lessons will you learn from this activity and from your other leadership roles in sports, tourism and major events?
Managing successful events is all about partnerships. Important and successful partnerships with governments, host cities and member associations are critical to the success of the tournament.
Then I think we have to make sure that we create a global experience and a great atmosphere for athletes, fans and everyone who goes to or watches the tournament – if we can make it global – to create a lasting experience and legacy for our viewers and key stakeholders, the tournament will be a success. This will be the focus of focus, combined with the experience I have gained from managing the U-20 World Cup and over the past five years as CEO of Ironman Oceania and leading a company across Tasmania. This experience across Tasmania will be particularly beneficial when it comes to working with both co-hosts and making sure we provide a consistent experience for both players and fans.
It will be an important historic tournament for a number of reasons. The first FIFA Women’s World Cup ™ with two host countries and up to two continental federations, the first tournament comprising 32 teams, 9 stadiums and 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand. What can we expect from the fans, stadiums and hosts in 2023?
I think the enthusiasm and support from both countries will be feverish. I think there has never been a better timing to host this tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The huge support and momentum for women’s sports in both countries is exceptional. I think the audience will really stand behind this and appreciate the vision and support of the global talent that will be here in our countries.
Fans can look forward to distinguished football with many talents and an extraordinary experience on the stadiums. Teams and players can expect the renowned hospitality and friendliness of the Australian and New Zealand cultures, as well as a professional and safe tournament.