FIFA has announced that nine host cities and ten stadiums in Australia and New Zealand will host 2 …

Wednesday 31 March 2021

Thea FIFA Unveiled nine host cities and ten stadiums Australia And New Zealand That would comprise Women’s World Cup 2023.

This moment is historic, as it will be the first time for two hosts, in addition to being the first edition with 32 teams bringing out the best in women’s football.

Gianni InfantinoThe FIFA President explained the positive side and the benefits of this event in two different countries.

Building on the resounding success of France 2019Whether on or off the field, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 And the host nine cities in Australia And New Zealand Not only will they watch the world’s best soccer players play, but they will also serve as a platform to unite and inspire society, transform lives and create a lasting legacy for women’s football in Australia , New Zealand And the whole worldCommented.

???? It is official! ???? The # FIFAWWC The host cities for Australia & New Zealand ™ 2023 are: Adelaide

Auckland / Tamaki Makaworu

Brisbane

Dunedin / Dunedin

Hamilton / Hamilton

Melbourne

Perth

Sydney

Wellington / T Wanganui A. Tara See you in 2023! ✈ ????????????????? ⚽ ???? pic.twitter.com/b2mEY9fZcR FIFA Women’s World Cup (FIFAWWC) March 31, 2021

The FIFA Confirmed to Eden Park de Auckland Stadium As a venue for the opening match, instead Final It will be played in Australia Stadium in Sydney. On the other hand, the semi-finals will be divided one and one for both countries.

The next few months will be the official calendar of matches Women’s World Cup.

Fotografía: Tomadas de footballaustralia.com.au | Getty Images