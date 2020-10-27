Jimmy Fox’s sister, DeOndra Dixon, dies aged 36

Foxx posted a series of photos of him and his sister to go along with the emotional post.

“My heart is broken into a million pieces … my lovely, lovable sister Deondra has turned … I say she moved because she will always be alive … everyone who knows my sister … knew she was a shining light …,” Foxx wrote. “I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had parties at home where I got on the dance floor and stole the show.”

Known for her admiration for singer Chris Brown, her brother joked that when it came to dancing, “she even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money.”

“Well, I know she’s in Heaven now dancing with her wings … Because my pain is unbelievable, I smile when I think of all the great memories she has left for me … my family … and her friends,” he wrote. Fox also noticed the times she joined him in his craft from dancing in the music video for his single “Blame It” to appearing with him on the Grammys. Fox wrote: “You left a hole in my heart, Deondra … But I will fill it with all the memories you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me.” “Our family is shattered but we will repeat the pieces with your love … And I hope you keep my family in your prayers …” Foxx also wrote in his letter that his sister was an ambassador for Global Down Syndrome Foundation. The organization honored Dickson On his site in a post Who noted that “The World’s Down Syndrome Foundation’s highest honor, the Extraordinary Quincy Jones Award, was inspired by and was its first recipient. Quincy Jones himself introduced us to DeOndra as one of the most visible, and most unimpeded people he has ever met.” “Her parents, Annette and George Dixon, her brother Jimmy Fox, Sister Deidra Dickson, her nieces Annelies and Corinne, her dear friend Kim, and her extended extended family cannot be pacified, and we ask you to help us respect their privacy during this difficult time,” read the tribute. “For Global, we’ve lost our talent, smart, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure, generous, DeOndra Dixon. The Down syndrome community has lost a beacon of hope, a true leader, and role model whose goal has always been to help others. Shining light in this world. READ The 92-year-old founder of Hello Kitty is handing over the business to his grandson CNN has contacted Foxx publicist for additional comment.

