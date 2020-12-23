FIFA files a lawsuit against Blatter in Switzerland





The FIFA On Tuesday, it announced that it had filed a complaint in Switzerland against its former president Joseph Platter Due to financial irregularities discovered in the start-up of a museum.

Receive All sports information on your cell phone, send ALTA and subscribe to our newsletter on WhatsApp

The organization declared in a statement that it had submitted a “criminal complaint to the Attorney General of Canton.” Zurich After an investigation by external experts revealed evidence of A. Alleged criminal mismanagement It includes Previous FIFA leadership And to the companies it has selected for the Football Museum project.

A lawyer is facing these charges Blatter, Lorenz Ernie, Diego A.N. AFP “The accusations are baseless and he strongly denied them.”

to me FIFA, The museum project produced a bill of 500 million Swiss francs (462 million euros) that “could and should have been used to develop world football”.

“We concluded that we had no choice but to report this case to the Attorney General, since the current address of FIFA The Deputy Secretary-General said to FIFA, Alasdair, but, in the statement.

Museum FIFA in Zurich, Promoted Blatter, The president has been removed and suspended, and the current president inaugurated it in February 2016. Gianni Infantino The day after your selection.

But at the end of October 2016, its director Stefan Ghost He left office after “differences of opinion over the future strategy of the Football Museum.” FIFA.

Less than a month later, the museum was threatened with closure due to financial losses, a situation workers have been informed of. The museum remained open at the end.

The ten-story building has an area of ​​3,000 square meters for exhibitions, event halls, catering rooms, 34 apartments as well as offices with a capacity of about 140 employees. It received an average of 11,000 visitors per month, while the museum expected between 130,000 and 150,000 visitors in 2016.

Listen to our podcast