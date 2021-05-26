The Australian hotel giant comes to Geneva

TFE Hotels, headquartered in Ultimo, New South Wales, is a joint venture of TOGA Group and Far East Orchard Limited. The group now operates around 80 hotels in Australia, New Zealand and Europe of various brands, including Adina Apartment Hotels.

The first house in Switzerland

In addition to hotels in Australia and New Zealand, Adina Apartment Hotels are already represented in Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig and Nuremberg), Copenhagen, Vienna and Budapest. TFE Hotels has now chosen Geneva as the new location for its international expansion.

In the newly emerging Quartier de l’Etang

The Quartier de l’Etang is located between the airport, the Palexpo and the cabin center and belongs to the canton of Geneva and is currently one of the largest urban development projects in Switzerland. In addition to apartments and housing for the elderly and students, sports and community facilities, shops, offices, schools, conference centers and medical centers, up to three hotels will be built here on an area of ​​eleven hectares.

Designed by Zeitgemässes

Adina Apartment Hotel Geneva will offer 140 spacious one and two bedroom studios and apartments, some with views of the French Alps, and they want to enrich the Geneva hotel scene with its concept. The Adina Hotels philosophy is to combine outstanding hotel service with the comfort of home. In addition to a restaurant, the hotel in Geneva will also provide a fitness and wellness center. The target group is solo and business travelers as well as couples and families. (Rat advice)