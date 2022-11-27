Fiat 500x will be discontinued in the United States

The most popular vehicles are currently discontinuing other styles of cars by their manufacturers. Their sales decreasing or the space they occupy on the production line means that many cars are gone.

in this occasion, The Fiat 500X is in its last generation in the United States. However, the 500, which is a larger version, will still be available with a few minor updates, but it won’t go away completely when the brand goes all-electric.

The 2024 Fiat 500e will still be for sale

production version The Fiat 500e 2024 will be shown next year at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. The only changes from the European model that has been available since late 2020 are the homologation requirements to comply with North American regulations.

The American model will only come in one version and with a larger battery, giving it a range of about 150 miles.

The 500e was the electric car Best seller for most times of the year in some countries, including Germany and Italy.

Will the Fiat 500 still have a petrol engine?

The Fiat brand has become fully electric and The 500e will be Fiat’s first and only electric car available in the United States.

The United States and Canada will not get an electric version of the all-wheel-drive 500X and will not see the return of the 500-liter stretch hatchback. Past experience says the smaller 500 is the version American consumers want: It was popular enough to attract about 60% of segment sales in the US when it became available.

