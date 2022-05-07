Ferrari double pole at Miami premiere: Leclerc in qualifying ahead of Sainz and Verstappen

Charles Leclerc, the world championship leader, took first place in the first Formula 1 race in Miami. The Ferrari driver from Monaco beat fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz in qualifying on Saturday. Third place went to world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull before round five of the season on Sunday (9:30 p.m./.Watch the live broadcast with Sky Ticket [Anzeige]Leclerc leads the overall standings by 27 points over Verstappen. They both won two races each. advertisement

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher were eliminated early in qualifying for their first Formula 1 race in Miami. Neither of them got more in the second round of searching for a starting position. Vettel finished 13th in the Aston Martin race.

Schumacher had to finish 15th in the home game of his American team Haas – he finished the match against teammate Kevin Magnussen, who withdrew in the first qualifying session and will start in 16th. The son of record world champion Michael Schumacher participated only once before Magnussen, At the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in early April.

The premier motorsport class is making its debut in Florida. A 5.4-kilometre track is built around Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins football team.