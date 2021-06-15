Australotitan coprensis: a new titanium dinosaur from Gondwana

Australotitan coprensis: a new titanium dinosaur from Gondwana

In Australia, paleontologists have identified the largest species of dinosaur found in the country to date. Reaching 30 meters in length and more than 6 meters in height from the floor to the waist, this animal is a real giant of the Cretaceous period. Fossils of herbivores, which lived about 92 to 96 million years ago, were discovered in 2007 in the area of ​​southwest Queensland (northeast Australia). Now a team of paleontologists led by Scott Hocknall of the Queensland Museum in Brisbane have identified the titanosaur in more detail. Neither the type nor the new species Australutean coprensis were previously known, scientists reported in the journal “PeerJ”.

READ  Meteorite Shrapnel Michigan Fireball Can Shine Light on Solar System Origins | US News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *