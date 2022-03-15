FC St. Paulis Aussie: IRVINE We ​​can achieve anything – Bundesliga 2

He has exciting weeks ahead. But will it also work?

Jackson Irvine (29) Fighting for promotion to the Bundesliga with St. Pauli. Incidentally, Australia is in the process of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

After the Heidenheim game on Friday, the midfielder flies to Sydney. There with Australia against Japan (24.3.). On March 29, Saudi Arabia will wait in Riyadh.

Irvine: World Cup and promotion – we can achieve anything.

Irvine accepts 34,000 km flying for the World Cup. “It’s not a problem for me,” he says. “I’m used to flying long distances and I also have a very long season with a lot of matches.”

Australia must win both matches if possible in order to qualify directly for the World Cup. Irvine: “I’ve had some exciting times in my career, but it’s a very exciting time for me personally right now.”

How does he rate the chances of achieving promotion with St. Pauli and qualifying for the World Cup with Australia?

Irvine: It’s hard to say. But there is a possibility that we can achieve anything. I approach every game with the same mentality that we want to fight and win matches. We have to win with Australia to go straight to the World Cup.”

With St. Pauli, there are quite a few games to come. “There are more than a handful of games we can win. You don’t have to think about chances, you have to focus and bring the best quality onto the field,” Irvine looks forward.

An important factor for the Australian is the return of the fans to Millerntor. In theory, 29,546 spectators are allowed to attend Heidenheim. Irvine: “It’s great to have the stadium filled up again. For many of us this will be the first time we’ve experienced this in St. Pauli.”

Important: St. Pauli has the best home record. He has five home matches (three away) at the season finale – four of them against direct opponents.

Irvine: “That says a lot. With the fans behind us, it could give us another important boost. It can make a huge difference…”