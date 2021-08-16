FC St. Pauli: New player Jackson Irvine makes his first training

For the first time since their engagement at the beginning of July, Jackson Irvine stood with his teammates from FC St. Pauli at the training ground in Kollaustraße.

Hamburg – It’s finally time for Monday! newcomer Jackson Irvine (28) They trained for the first time with professionals FC St. Pauli .

Gone are the days of playing hide and seek, as are the times of isolation around the Kollaustraße training grounds.

The 28-year-old was finally on the field with the derby winners last Friday. The 33-time Australian international had to wait for this moment.

And it immediately showed why officials at Hibernian FC of Scotland pulled him away.

He has already shown in many actions that he is resistant to the ball and is passable. However, in the usual Hamburg weather, he still lacked understanding with his teammates.

Coach Timo Schultz, 42, and his assistants will be working with him on this in the coming days and weeks. Then Irvine will quickly be able to represent another midfield alternative.

After arriving at FC St. Pauli in early July, officials were shocked by Irvine’s condition. “He was not served here as we imagined,” said Schultz, who wanted to be careful with the midfielder.