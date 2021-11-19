Famous Trader Justin Bennett Says Bitcoin (BTC) Is Preparing for a Rally • Coinkolik
Popular trader and cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said that Bitcoin (BTC) is ready for a rally, while emphasizing the importance of all three digital currencies.
Contact us to be immediately informed of the latest developments. Twitter
And cable
You can follow our channel.
Bennett, BitcoinHe said he doesn’t have high hopes for the parabola this week.
Bennett continues to say that crypto assets could rise again:
merchant , EthereumHe also analyzed the case of:
Bennett thinks Chanlink (LINK) will go down:
“LINK is currently getting some support at $28 as expected. If it closes at $24, it could go back to $21.”
Merchant at last VechinHe also mentioned that the asset should be ready for a possible retest of $0.12.
Subtly charming zombie buff. Amateur analyst. Proud tvaholic. Beer fanatic. Web expert. Evil troublemaker. Passionate internet maven. Gamer. Food evangelist.