Family farming programs stand out in Panama

A statement issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for Central America and its representation in the isthmus stated that progress is possible thanks to the existence of a law in this field in the production and distribution of these varieties.

One of these projects, called Central America Without Hunger Amexcid-FAO, allows for the sharing of local experiences across the region, such as the creation and recognition of a National Committee for Dialogue on Family Farming.

In this group, representatives of 12 regional, district and collective land commissions exchange.

According to Director of Rural Development, Jose Gonzalez, a new vision of the importance of family farming is now possible, a segment of the population that contributes a lot to the country’s food supply.

For their part, the leaders of the program in the provinces of Boca del Toro, Adrian Becker, announced; In Veraguas, Maria Batista noted that women are the most benefited, as key agents of change and the need for equitable access to credit, technical assistance and education.

Another program scope is the support schedules for family farming fairs, made up of organizations from the agricultural sector.

Central America Without Hunger Amexcid-FAO is a joint initiative of the Government of Mexico, that agency and global body to work in a coordinated manner with institutions from Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

The project is concerned with food and nutrition security, as well as rural development, with a focus on the most vulnerable areas. In Panama, one such model has allowed the development and publication of the “Healthy Eating Depends on You” guide, designed as a reference for teachers from the indigenous provinces of Guna Yala and Ngäbe Buglé.

