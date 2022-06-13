“False means a lot of jokes from my classmates”





EFE Road Competition 06/13/2022

Italian cyclist Alberto Pettiol (EF Education) celebrated second place in the second stage of the Tour de Suisse as if he had won, not knowing that Norway’s Andreas Leknessund (DSM) had crossed the finish line before, a fact, according to the cyclist via Alps, it will cost him the “jokes” of his comrades.

“I don’t know what happened, my radio was off, now my friends will joke with me today and tomorrow,” Pettiul said at the finish line after learning the true score of the stage.

Petitol’s error was a good sign, as the peloton win showed the Italian on the right track after a weak spring and shortly before the start of the season. Tour de France .

“I just started my style of Tour de France, my big event of the year. I didn’t race much in the early part of the year because I had some health issues with COVID and other things, but I am very, very happy. I just started and I think a lot of improvement during switzerland tour . “This year is very difficult and I think it’s good for me,” Pettiol said.







