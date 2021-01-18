Facebook is still subject to controversial Turkish Internet law | right Now

Facebook still plans to comply with a controversial new law in Turkey, the tech giant said Monday Press release.

“Like other companies, we decided to choose a representative to follow the law,” Facebook reports. “At the same time, we stress that it is important as a platform that it remains a place where users can freely share their opinions.”

Turkey amended its legislation targeting technology companies in the summer of 2020. Therefore, these companies are obligated to appoint a representative in the country.

The law also allows the state to restrict internet traffic if the company violates the rules. Critics fear that company representatives will come under pressure to censor social media, for example.

“Facebook is against the law”

According to insiders Facebook Viewer Last year it was against the law and the company said it would not comply. More than half of Turkey’s population uses the social network.

Now it appears the platform still chooses to follow the rules. Facebook promises that “the decision does not change the conditions of our society.” “We will withdraw our delegate if we come under pressure,” he added.

Turkey has blocked social media several times in the past.