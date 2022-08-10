More and more EVN customers want to contribute to climate protection while investing in more independence. As in previous months, July saw an increase in grid access applications for PV systems compared to the previous year.

“The trend continues. In the Neulengbach region alone, 139 applications were made in July – 4.5 times more than the previous year,” reports Josef Brückelmayer, head of the Lower Austria Network Service Center in Neulengbach.

Development is similarly robust for systems reported as completed: a total of 53 new optical systems have been completed.

In the current year 2022, more than 25,000 applications have already been submitted to EVN subsidiary Netz NÖ in Lower Austria – more than double what it was in the previous year.

At the same time, 1,786 systems were reported to have been completed in July, with more than 55,500 photovoltaic systems now being fed into the Netz NÖ network.

For transmission and distribution of electricity, Netz NÖ in Lower Austria has a modern network with a total length of about 55,744 km. About 300 million euros are invested in network infrastructure every year.