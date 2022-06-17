Evelyn Ortiz, a National Athlete, has secured the capital to be able to go to the World Masters Championships, which will be competing in the European nation of Finland, at the end of June.

national athlete Evelyn Ortiz, He pointed out on this day thatHe managed to get the capital he needed, To be able to travel to Finland And be able to dispute World masters in athleticsin that country.

Information you highlighted in her account Twitter, Where he states that he can move to a city Tampereto compete in the global event.

Kourikana posted the message on her personal account, noting: “I can finally say that, I’m going to the World Cup. Thank you for every contribution you made, you can’t imagine how happy I am. I am so grateful to Initial impulse To trust my career again.”

I can finally say it: I’m going to the World Cup!!! Thank you for supporting my campaign @sponsor_ For every contribution they made, you can’t imagine the feelings I have 🥺♥️

I am so grateful to Tweet embed x Trust My Career Again – On June 24, I traveled to Finland to give my best 🇨🇱🔥 pic.twitter.com/X4w9waDvqh – Evelyn Jacila Ortiz🏃‍♀️ (EveFitCL) June 16, 2022

The World masters in athleticsin Tampere, Finland, between June 29 and July 10. This contest is back! two years without edition, product of the COVID-19 pandemic.