Evans wins Rally Finland and closes gap with Ogier

Britain’s Elvin Evans (Toyota) scored on Sunday the Finland Rally and cuts the gaps in the World Cup (WRC) with Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (Toyota), who has 24 points in qualifying with two rounds until the end of the season. .

Evans was ahead of Estonia’s Hyundai Ott Tanak, out of the title race, and Ireland’s Craig Breen.

Ogier, who finished fifth, sported his first shot at his eighth world title this weekend, although the options are slim.

The Frenchman failed to score points at Power Stage and currently has 190 points in the World Cup against 166 for Evans, capitalizing on his advantage from 44 to 24.

A maximum of 60 points must still be distributed in the last two tests, in Spain from 14 to 17 October and in Monza (Italy) from 19 to 21 November.

At the foot of the podium on Sunday, Esapekka Lappi (Toyota), who returned to WRC for a test, attracted a lot of attention this weekend at the wheel of his own Yaris.

The Finn hasn’t been driving in First Class since last year, after leaving Ford.

The North Rally was marked by the abandonment of Belgian Thierry Nouvel (Hyundai) on Saturday due to a radiator problem and the departure of the track on the same day from local prodigy Calle Rovanpera (Toyota), who was still competitive on Sunday.

British driver Elvin Evans gives an interview during the Rally Finland on October 3, 2021 in Jyväskylä Josie Nokari Letikova/AFP

Both drivers, with options to win the world championship before the weekend, are no longer eligible for the title.

Rally Finland Ranking Round 10 (out of 12) of the World Championship:

1. Elfyn Evans-Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota) 2h19: 13.7

2. Ott Tänak-Martin Järveoja (EST / Hyundai) at 14.1

3. Craig Breen – Paul Nagel (IRL/Hyundai) (a) 42.2

4. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN / Toyota) (a) 58.8

5 – Sebastien Ogier – Julian Ingracia (FRA / Toyota Agency) at 2: 54.4 *

6. Gus Greensmith-Chris Patterson (GBR-IRL/Ford M-Sport) A 5:02.3

7. Adrien Fourmaux-Alexandre Coria (FRA / Ford M-Sport) 6:22.9

8. Teemu Sunninen-Mikko Markkula (FIN / Volkswagen) a 9:52.1 (1ª Class WRC2)

…

*Ogier received a one-minute penalty on Saturday for improperly tying his helmet at SS12

– Power stage rating (ES19, 11.12 km):

1. Evans 5 points

2. Today 4 piasters

3. Lapland 3 points

4. Katsuta 2 points

5. Brain 1 point

Best times in special stages: Evans 9 (ES6, ES7, ES8, ES9, ES10, ES14, ES17, ES18, ES19), Tänak 7 (ES3, ES4, ES11, ES12, ES13, ES15, ES16), Breen 2 (ES2 , ES5), Katsuta 1 (ES1).

Final abandon: Thierry Nouvel (Hyundai), radiator problem (Saturday)

. Driver rating:

1. Sebastien Ogier 190 points

2. Elfyn Evans (GBR/Toyota) 166

3- Thierry Nouvel (Belgium / Hyundai) 130

4- Cali Rovanpera (FIN / Toyota) 129

5- Out Tanak (EST / Hyundai) 128

6. Craig Breen (IRL/Hyundai) 76

7- Takamoto Katsuta 68

8. Jas Greensmith (GBR/M Sport Ford) 52

9- Dani Sordo (Spain / Hyundai) 43

10 – Adrien Formeau (France / M Sport Ford) 42

…

. Creator rating:

1. Toyota 441 points

2. Hyundai 380

3. M-Sport Ford 172

4. Hyundai 2C 44 . Competition

