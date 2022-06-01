Eurovision launches music and peace Italpress

TURIN (ITALPRESS) – For more than 65 years, the Eurovision Song Contest has become one of the largest television entertainment events in the world. Organized by EBU (European Broadcasting Union), the major global alliance of public service media – with Rai as host broadcaster (Host Broadcaster) – the 66th edition will be broadcast live from Pala Olimpico in Turin and broadcast prime time on Rai 1 on May 10 and 12 (with semi-finals) and on May 14, with the Grand Final. A show that promises to be unforgettable, thanks to three distinguished conductors – Laura Puccini, Alessandro Cattelan and Mica – and performances by artists from 40 countries: Italy will compete with the pair Mahmoud and Blanco and the song “Shivers” that triumphed at the 72nd Italian Sanremo Song Festival. In addition to Rai 1 with commentary by Gabriele Corsi and Cristiano Malgioglio, with the participation of Carolina Di Domenico, the live Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will also be broadcast by Rai Radio 2 and Rai Italia and available on RaiPlay.

The concept of this exceptional version, the “sound of beauty” arose from the beauty that characterizes Italian landscapes, culture and way of life, but in light of current events it has also taken on a deeper meaning, which transcends national borders to embrace the increasingly universal and inclusive values, which are never less important About this very historical moment, along with the desire to celebrate diversity through music and unite Europe on one stage.

Italian genius and creativity will be the main theme of the first semi-final, which, on May 10, will attend the performances – in order of appearance – for Albania, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Slovenia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Moldova, Portugal, Croatia, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Armenia.

Moreover, the “Dance of Beauty” will be launched on the Eurovision stage and Pala Olimpico will be transformed into a magnificent disco, with the greatest successes of Italian dance, thanks to the performance of Dardust, one of the most sought after artistic producers of the moment accompanied by DJ producer Benny Benassi, Sophie and the Giants. The guest of the evening will be Diodato, the intense and sought-after singer-songwriter among the most famous Italian new pop, who will be translating “Faye Rumor”, the winning song at the Sanremo Italian Song Festival 2020.

The second semi-final will open on May 12 with a special performance by Alessandro Cattelan and will feature performances from Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

During the evening, Il Volo – composed by Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto – will return to the Eurovision stage for a new original performance with “Grande Amore”, the single that, in 2015 – when the trio represented Italy at the 60th edition of the event – won First place in broadcasting and third in general. Finally, at the world premiere, it will be the role of the unprecedented and awaited duo between two international stars of the caliber of Laura Pausini and Mika.

On May 14th you will open an exciting moment dedicated to the power of music to revive the peace Grand Final, during which the so-called Big Five – Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom – will join the qualifying final and also have the right to vote in the semi-finals (Italy and France in the first, UK and Spain and Germany per second).

Laura Bossini will then remember her long career through a mix of her greatest hits, which will end with her latest single. Last night’s guests, Måneskin, will return to the Eurovison Song Contest, to present their new single “SUPERMODEL” as a world premiere on Live TV. After the performances of the champions, it will be the role of the first Italian artist to win the competition: Gigliola Cinquetti will return to perform for the Eurovision audience for the fourth time, accompanied by the immortal “I am not old (to love you) ) “. The evening will begin towards the end with a special performance by Mika, under the theme of the importance of combining the word peace and the word of love, until the great moment that will finally determine the winner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

– Eurovision Song Contest press office photo –

(ITALPRESS)

