Eurovision 2022: “Fly on the Wings of Love” with Vueling

A few weeks ago, Eurovision and airline Vueling announced their collaboration for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The airline itself is now revealing the “special” color of the Airbus A320neo.

The entire plane is decorated with the result and “lights” of the Eurovision Theater. It will connect Turin to three other Vueling destinations: Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Paris.

Passengers boarding an aircraft registered as “EC-NDC” can also expect very special treatment, with a menu called “12 Points” (announced by the flight attendants in strictly English and French).

The menu features food and drinks representing the participating countries: Gin Fizz from the UK, Jamon Iberico from Spain, chocolate from Greece and Lavazza cappuccino from Italy.

And that’s not all, on Thursday, May 12, the plane will have a very special entertainment program that will “surprise” the passengers on board.

However, the Airbus A320neo will not be limited to Turin Kassel. Cautious observers have already spotted him in Seville, but he will continue to soar over Europe in the coming months, with stops in Munich, Paris, Tenerife and Bilbao, among others.

This Vueling initiative is certainly not an absolute novelty. In recent years, Eurovision has also entered into commercial partnerships with airlines. In 2020 and 2021, it was Corendon who flew delegates to Rotterdam on a more discreetly decorated plane. The same fate in 2015 for an Austrian plane bearing the sign “Building bridges”, while in 2011 Lufthansa added a small logo to one of its planes.

Pictured: Tom Boone

Are you ready to fly “on the wings of love”?