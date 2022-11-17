Ethan Ampadu: “In Wales we are ready for the USA”

Serie A defender from Spezia, on loan from Chelsea, This Thursday, Ethan Ampadu spoke at a press conference about the duel that will take place Wales national team Next Monday vs. USA At the end of the first round of Group B of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Welsh defender said he had respect for him United StateBut he stressed that within the team, led by Rob Paige, they are ready for this confrontation, in which they will seek to win the three points. To aspire to qualify for the second round of the World Cup.

“It will be a tough game, being in the World Cup is not an easy match. No matter what opponent we face. But we are ready for them (USA) and we will try to put our stamp on the match to show what we can do and win.Ambado explained.

In the same way the defender who belongs to the Blues in the English Premier League He expressed his desire to go beyond this World Cup with Wales, the team that returns to the World Cup after 64 years.

“It doesn’t matter which team we play for, we are in the World Cup and nobody is here to draw or lose. We are here to do our best and show what good Wales is as a nation.”he added.