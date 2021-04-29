Establishing Convergence in the Digital Space – Tauberbischofsheim

Maine Tauber. Children, teenagers and young adults are currently in an exceptional situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The work of youth associations is not only limited, but in many places it is not possible at all in the familiar environment. This was the reason why Kreisjugendring Main-Tauber looked for new and innovative ways to stay in touch with members of youth associations and open youth work and support their work.

In collaboration with the Baden-Württemberg Youth Academy, Sabine Pester, a Social Graduate (BA), Independent Intercultural Trainer and Counselor, was able to win a notable speaker in an online workshop on the interactive design of digital events. They were also pleasantly surprised by the large number of recordings.

Simon Kurfeß, president of the District Youth Association, presented the importance of being “close” in these times despite its remoteness from children and youth, for example organizing online classes and group meetings in an inspiring way despite homeschooling and “digital fatigue” and to ensure mobility And sharing.

So at the start of the workshop, it was interesting to try how to start a digital group lesson in an engaging way using pictures and music. The technical options for activating the participants are also explained using the example “Zoom”.

Netiquette and Communication has built good relationships in the digital space. The styles, rituals and the many games on offer make for a fun and enjoyable time. Last but not least, participants learned how to create a virtual circle of chairs and how a ‘ball stand’ could be implemented in a digital space.

The contents were also ideas for finding solutions to real challenges such as lack of your own room, lack of your own equipment, high daily demands, creating an atmosphere of trust, dealing with communication limitations in a digital space and your rhetorical appearance.

The commentary round showed that all participants were able to take practical advice with them, thus ensuring youth work and meetings close, despite the distance, if properly organized. bk

