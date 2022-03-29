Eredivisie goalkeeper Roman Burke joins St. Louis City

Now the transmission is fixed! Roman Burke, Eredivisie goalkeeper, has left Borussia Dortmund and joined St. Louis City.

Dortmund – The Bayern Munich He would have liked to see him in their ranks, but now the degraded person is doing so BVB Goalkeeper Roman Berki (31) in the summer to the United States.

The transfer of Roman Burke (31) to the Major League Soccer has been fixed. © Picture Point / Roger Beach / Paul



Barki said on BVB . websiteIt was an honor to play for this great club for seven years. I will always remember not only the cup victories in 2017 and 2021, but also all the good and difficult times we had together.

The former Swiss goalkeeper added: “First of all, I would like to thank my great teammates, as well as the Dortmund officials, my coach, the whole team behind the team and last but not least the wonderful fans. Boros!”

He explained his move to the USA as follows: “I have been spending a lot of time especially in the US over the past few years and am a huge fan of American sports and I am really pleased to be in St. Louis. In a sports club that is currently being set up to be able to develop Something “.

Michael Zorc, sporting director of Borussia, said farewell to the goalkeeper with warm words and thanking him “For seven years he has always given everything. Roman has been our number one for many years, a professional player in Dortmund, he has won titles with us. He is being driven around Borsigplatz with the FA Cup. German”.

He continued, “These titles, these moments, will always be associated with him. The past year and a half has not been easy for Roman in terms of sport, but he always acts professional and puts himself at the service of the team. We wish Roman all the best in his professional and private future in the United States.” .