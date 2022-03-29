Eredivisie goalkeeper Roman Burke joins St. Louis City

1,847
Officially: Dutch league goalkeeper Roman Berki moves abroad!
Written by Tina Hoffman
Dortmund – The Bayern Munich He would have liked to see him in their ranks, but now the degraded person is doing so BVBGoalkeeper Roman Berki (31) in the summer to the United States.
Barki said on BVB . websiteIt was an honor to play for this great club for seven years. I will always remember not only the cup victories in 2017 and 2021, but also all the good and difficult times we had together.
The former Swiss goalkeeper added: “First of all, I would like to thank my great teammates, as well as the Dortmund officials, my coach, the whole team behind the team and last but not least the wonderful fans. Boros!”
He explained his move to the USA as follows: “I have been spending a lot of time especially in the US over the past few years and am a huge fan of American sports and I am really pleased to be in St. Louis. In a sports club that is currently being set up to be able to develop Something “.
Michael Zorc, sporting director of Borussia, said farewell to the goalkeeper with warm words and thanking him “For seven years he has always given everything. Roman has been our number one for many years, a professional player in Dortmund, he has won titles with us. He is being driven around Borsigplatz with the FA Cup. German”.
He continued, “These titles, these moments, will always be associated with him. The past year and a half has not been easy for Roman in terms of sport, but he always acts professional and puts himself at the service of the team. We wish Roman all the best in his professional and private future in the United States.” .
Roman Burke is said to have given up money in St. Louis City
There is a well-known German sporting director: goalkeeper and former Bundesliga manager Lutz Pfännenstel (48).
He appears to have convinced Burke to venture into the United States, as the jump across the pond has convinced the 31-year-old more than offers from Bavaria, Aston Villa, Galatasaray Istanbul, Valencia and Lorient. Munich would have liked to sign him as a reserve for Manuel Neuer.
Now the goalkeeper is said to be giving away a lot of money. His salary at Borussia Dortmund is currently estimated at six million euros per season. Black and yellow will certainly collect a fee, because Burke’s contract is dated to the end of June 2023.
He definitely won’t get any more chances to play. On the last day of last season, on May 22, the goalkeeper saved the goal for the last time in a 3-1 home win against Bayer Leverkusen. In the summer he lost his usual place to fellow countryman Gregor Kopel (24), of all people, whom the BVB brought from Stuttgart for a fee of 15 million euros.
Since the summer of 2021, Roman Berke has received an estimated 6 million euros at Borussia Dortmund in third place
Since then, Burke, who won the cup twice (2017 and 2021) and won the cup once (2020) with BVB, has been living in the stands.
It was clear that the Swiss goalkeeper would not be satisfied with that in the long run. Already in the last season he had to vacate his chest several times, Marwin Heitz stood between the columns. He is now number two behind Kobel.
After the end of the summer transfer window, there was a lot of discontent in the Burke case. Because the Swiss really wanted to look for a new club when it became clear that it would only be number three behind Coppel and Heitz.
But the 31-year-old was unable to find a new employer. Perhaps also because there was no regular spot, but Burke made the claim that he wanted to be the obvious number one at his new club.
The fact that Bürki has since amassed an estimated six million in the stands BVB . tasted not at all. But now a solution appears that satisfies all parties.
