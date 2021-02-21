Erdogan believes that it is possible for the United States to lift sanctions on Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, on Sunday evening, that there is a “window of opportunity” to finally lift US sanctions against Iran, during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

“We hope that the new US administration will abandon the unilateral sanctions against Iran […] “The recent statements created an opportunity in this regard,” the Turkish president said in a statement.

Erdogan also stressed that reactivating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Iran signed in 2015 on the one hand, and China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and Germany on the other hand. “The most reasonable position.” Can be adopted.

“Lifting the penalties is a legal and reasonable claim […] Iran will resume its commitments [nucleares] After the sanctions are lifted. The Iranian president said in a statement, “Iran’s strategy, as it has announced on several occasions, will work on a basis.”

Turkey has repeatedly urged the United States to return to the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program and end sanctions against Tehran.

The new US government, led by Democrat Joe Biden, has announced its willingness to rejoin the United States in the agreement, from which it left the country in 2018 at the initiative of former President Donald Trump. Nevertheless, both Washington and Tehran hope the other side will take the first step to move.

On Sunday, Iran expressed its satisfaction at the meetings held in Tehran with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, with the aim of implementing a law that would limit inspections of nuclear activities if the United States. Sanctions are imposed on the Islamic Republic.

