The Blind Channel will represent Finland at Eurovision 2021

Blind channel Last night she won the Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (UMK) program, where she was elected as Finland’s representative in Eurovision Song Contest 2021To be held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) in May.

Coming from Oulu, the Nordic band has a history that started in 2013 and brings together different musical styles. Among the influences they mention Enter chikariAnd the 30 minutes to mars And the first albums Linkin Park. They have live experience that led them to play up Walken in the open air And sharing tours with teams like Hollywood UndeadAnd the Simple planAnd the AmaranteAnd the SevendstAnd the all the rest s Enter chikari.

In the first decade of this century, Finland was by surprise Eurovision Suggestions like Total, Who came to win their topic Hard Rock Hallelujah And 2006, S. reinforced concreteWho like the North Country with Where do men ride In 2008.

The representative of Norway was also elected last night Eurovision 2021. Gorn Participated last night in a final MGP (Melody Grand Prize). Twelve bands and artists competed Gorn She passed the first round among the four finalists. He defended the case Faith bloody faith. Finally, he was unable to reach the next and final stage in which the final winner was chosen: Tex.