The first launch of NASA’s New Lunar Rocket Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion spacecraft had to be postponed, which was eagerly awaited on Monday. The 98-meter rocket was scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday afternoon at 2:33 p.m. (CEST), but problems with a line in one of the engines frustrated the schedule. The next possible start date was September 2, but according to NASA, the start at this time is highly uncertain.