A faulty line caused the Artemis 1 mission to be canceled on Monday afternoon. The new transmission system could blast off toward the moon on Friday at the earliest.

The first launch of NASA’s New Lunar Rocket Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion spacecraft had to be postponed, which was eagerly awaited on Monday. The 98-meter rocket was scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday afternoon at 2:33 p.m. (CEST), but problems with a line in one of the engines frustrated the schedule. The next possible start date was September 2, but according to NASA, the start at this time is highly uncertain.



You decide how you want to use our content. Unfortunately, your device currently does not allow us to display relevant options.

Please deactivate You are using all hardware and software components that can block parts of our website. For example, browser add-ons such as ad blockers or network filters.