Energy Transformation: What China’s Coal Promise Can Do

At the United Nations summit in September 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping made big promises: They want to stop funding new coal-fired power plants abroad. This gives hope that the world will soon be able to say goodbye to fossil fuels. However, while this is a role model for the world’s largest carbon source, researchers believe that China is still a long way from ending the massive use of domestic coal.

