Energy Security and Meloni’s First International Files according to Margeletti

It is wrong to imagine the new prime minister as someone who should learn international relations. I realize that he is more familiar with foreign policy than people can imagine.” He tells her Formiche.net Andrea Margeletti, Cesi President, Center for International Studies who in this conversation is in red the most important files, such as Libya, gas pipelines, and international challenges, starting with Ankara’s activity in Tripoli.

The signing of two military agreements between Libya and Turkey, three weeks after the agreement on hydrocarbon exploration in Libyan waters. It was planned to modernize the Libyan Air Force. What is changing for Rome?

I see a very important political fact that changes the approach scenario. That is, we have a Prime Minister and a Minister of Defense who have the solidity associated with a very broad and full parliamentary mandate. In all this how can you not recognize the toughness of people like Mario Draghi or Lorenzo Guerini, Absolutely unusual characters? But the political truth is that the action of a government not for the sake of national salvation or the result of an existing structure in Parliament has an entirely different weight.

what do you mean by that?

We need to focus on three attributes above all: the prime minister, the foreign minister and the defense minister, also from a different perspective that is not just political of course. In the case of President Meloni, we are talking about a policy that over the years has woven an important network at the international level with the main NATO countries.

Immediately after that?

The experience of the new foreign minister Antonio Tajani It speaks for itself, he has been the President of the European Parliament for many years and I can’t think of a person with a network of contacts, insights and knowledge of this level. Politics consists above all of broad interpersonal relations. defense minister Guido Crosito He is first and foremost a lover of strategic issues. He is a businessman. This means that he has a secular view of things and not necessarily an ideological one and is very competent in this matter. They are level characters.

Minister Tajani on Africa said that we can only take strong action from Italy and Europe, which shows the sensitivity of the African sector. For us, first, does this mean Libya? What are the first steps to take?

I just got back from Turkey, which plays a very important role in NATO and in Ukraine. Ankara has its own very strong agenda within the alliance, but it also has a more focused view on some aspects. It is clear the result of its history. I think, and have been my position for many years, despite the traditional pluralism that characterizes Italy, that it must also be recognized that action unilateral or at least multilateral but led by Italy is not necessarily bad. There was a large-scale operation that was the Italian-led Operation ALBA in Albania, which allowed this country to become what it is today. Here, then I think our country must also have the courage, sooner or later, to realize that if you cannot do something with others, you can also do it alone or lead a group of facts that share the same vision anyway..

There has been talk for some time, even after the discoveries in Cyprus and Israel, of the EastMed gas pipeline. But after last year’s hiatus, Erdogan also had a candidate a few weeks ago to become a hub for Russian products. What is the downfall of these two very different but intertwined strategies?

There are two problems with energy issues. One affects the citizen and the other affects national security. Often the increases are not due to issues related to geopolitics, but to events related more to speculation. On the other hand, there is another problem with the flow of energy in a country like ours, which for many years has chosen to delegate its entire supply abroad. This means that a country that makes itself wholly dependent on what happens outside its home country makes a choice that may be understandable to many, but not necessarily common. Having said that, we must be very careful because the lesson of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is about addiction. So a multilateral country like ours should focus on multiple dependency and not on a single resource, even if it can provide better conditions, otherwise we exchange one dependency for another. but this is not all.

it by saying?

It seems to me that the minister worked Mayo In the latter part of the life of the Draghi government it was precisely in this sense. We must commend Di Maio’s work, in trying to achieve a good result, and it seems to me that he was able to do so in times of urgency rather than through the same negotiations.

After the trip to Brussels and Kiev, will it be useful for Meloni to go to Tripoli?

As a native of Genoa, I always remember the song of my fellow citizen De André when he mentions that people give good advice when they are no longer able to set a bad example, and so I say this as an analyst. I think one of the things he’ll do soon is go to Washington. But not to take orders as someone will undoubtedly maliciously say sooner or later, but to get an idea of ​​Washington’s strategies for Europe, the security of the Old Continent, and the engagements in which the United States wants to be involved. And on the kind of support that the United States will seek from Europe in Asia.