EMUI 12 and other news in progress with these updates

New updates Huawei P40, P40 Pro and Mate 30

Let’s start with Huawei P40And Huawei P40 Pro NS Huawei Mate 30, which began receiving the first global beta of EMUI 12. To be precise, version 12.0.0.211 is distributed with the download required of more than 5.5 GB.

The new version of EMUI was Announced last August with a lot of news It must come All these Android devices over the next few weeks. At the moment, this is a beta version, available only to those who have joined the testing program.

New Updates Samsung Galaxy A52, A52s 5G, A31, A12

Updates also in Samsung with mid-range smartphones Galaxy A52And Galaxy A52s 5GAnd Galaxy A31 NS Galaxy A12. For everyone November 2021 security patchBut there seems to be no further news. As for other features or changes, we will have to wait for the arrival of Android 12 and One UI 4, which have already appeared in the series Galaxy S21.

Sono in startup i firmware A525FXXU4AUJ2 (A52), A528BXXS1AUK7 (A52s 5G), A315FXXS1CUK2 (A 31) e A125FXXU1BUK1 (A12), which includes only security improvements.

New Updates Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 5G

A slightly different word for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G NS Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, which you receive December 2021 security patch with the new beta subordinate One UI 4.0, Based on Android 12.

In this case it is the firmware ZUKG, which also brings with it several bug fixes and improvements. A short release of the stable version of Android 12 is likely as well for publications.

Novita aggiornamenti Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 +, Tab A 10.5 e Tab Active 3

Also news for several tablets of the South Korean manufacturer: updates are distributed on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 NS S7+And Galaxy Tab A 10.5 NS Galaxy Tab Active 3.

Both high-end tablets receive firmware T875XXS2BUK2 NS T975XXU2BUK6 In Europe starting with LTE versions, while Galaxy Tab A 10.5 and Galaxy Tab Active 3 versions respectively welcome T595XXS4CUK1 NS T575XXS3BUK1. All these November 2021 security patches have in common with many more security patches Improvements introduced at the beginning of the month.

New Updates Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic

However, the updates for the South Korean manufacturer do not end here, because there is also news for two wearable devices: we are talking about smartwatches Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 NS Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Subtraction version is R8 * 0XXU1DUK1 It brings improvements in the stability and reliability of the operating system Wear OS. The changelog is closed here, so no further news should be included.

New update Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max

We leave the world of Samsung with Redmi Note 9 Pro NS Galaxy Note 9 Pro Max, which at these hours receives interesting news: the first welcomes the long-awaited MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Version (12.5.2.0.RJWINXM) starting in India, while the second receives MIUI 12.5 with version 12.5.3.0.RJXINXM.

The distribution is done gradually as always, so that only small groups of users have any problems.

OPPO Find X3 Pro update news

We close with smartphones with the update to OPPO Find X3 Pro, which are received in these hours ColorOS 12 In stable release starting with Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia (exactly As envisioned in the roadmap). The same Chinese company announced its launch with an official statement.

The firmware that appears in the first Find X3 Pro is CPH2173_11.C.33 is based on Android 12.

Google Pixelbook update news

Unbelievable but real updated too Google Pixelbook, the device Launched now four years ago with the operating system Chrome OS. Even though it’s a Big G device, it only receives now Android 11 With Chrome 97 in the Dev and Canary channel. In the coming weeks, the update is supposed to reach other devices in the stable channel.

Come aggiornare Huawei P40, P40 Pro, Mate 30, Samsung Galaxy A52, A52s 5G, A31, A12, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, S7 +, Tab 10.5, Tab Active 3, Galaxy Watch4 e Watch4 Classic, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max, OPPO Find X3 Pro and Google Pixelbook

To update Samsung Galaxy A52, A52s, A31, A12, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, Tab 10.5 and Tab Active 3, you can follow the path”Settings > Software updates > Download and installTo update the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, you can alternatively refer to the dedicated section within the Galaxy Wearable app.

To update Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 to EMUI 12 beta, you must have joined the program previously, as described in This page. To check if the update has arrived on your Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, OPPO Find X3 Pro and Google Pixelbook, all you have to do is go to the system settings, in the sections dedicated to updates.

