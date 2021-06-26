Emirates News Agency – UAE joins Central American integration system

San Jose, Costa Rica, June 25, 2021 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has joined the System of Central American Integration (SICA) as a non-regional observer member state.

The state membership agreement with the organization was signed during the SICA Ministerial Council, which was held in San Jose, Costa Rica.

In a recorded speech, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highlighted the UAE’s contribution to the success of the noble efforts of the Central American integration system.

“On behalf of the United Arab Emirates, I would like to thank the esteemed members of the Central American Integration System and their representatives for their kind invitation to the United Arab Emirates to join SICA as a non-regional observer state. I thank the Republic of Costa Rica for the invitation representing the first participation,” Sheikh Abdullah said. of the United Arab Emirates in the SICA Council of Ministers headed by the Republic of Costa Rica.

The UAE Foreign Minister said that this achievement is evidence of the extraordinary relations that unite the Emirates and the countries of Central America and the Caribbean.

He added: “This cooperation between us is based on a solid foundation of historical diplomatic relations, and this step confirms the commitment of the UAE to continue developing global relations in various fields and elevating our relations to new levels through this platform.”

“Proudly, the UAE plays a vital role in the region as a facilitator and catalyst for global business and trade. It is a destination for cultural, scientific and political exchanges and a reliable partner for friends and allies around the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that economic relations between the UAE and SICA member countries continue to grow and prosper, and that mutual trade relations have expanded by more than 40% during the past five years.

“The upward trajectory of our trade relations, along with more than $670 million in Emirati investments in the region since 2003, reflects our shared desire to build a constructive and mutually beneficial relationship,” he explained.

His Highness continued: “The UAE shares many strategic interests with SICA member states, ranging from human rights to climate change and biodiversity; from progressive economies to balanced development; and from peace and security to education and health. We are also at the forefront of urban development rural areas, sustainable mobility and delivery, renewable energy, tourism, supply chains and logistics, artificial intelligence, food security, and youth and women’s empowerment.”

Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE is a major international player in further developing cooperation with SICA member states and has been a partner in addressing the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We look forward to using this platform to explore collaborations and exchange experiences with our allies in the Central American region.”

He said that the United Arab Emirates will soon host one of the most important events of Expo 2020 Dubai, “and we aspire to identify ways to benefit from this global event, to serve our common goals of exploring cooperation through SICA.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded: “We are confident that this platform and its members will prioritize the importance of regional and global cooperation and multilateral support. The UAE affirms its commitment to the pursuit of these common goals and its readiness to seize this opportunity to reach our common goals.”

Mr. Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Cultural Affairs, attended the Ministerial Council of SICA, and signed the agreement for the UAE’s accession to the organization as a non-regional observer member state.

