Elsa Pataky, Best Cordovan Hat Ambassador in Australia

It is no secret that the Cordovan hat has long crossed borders and customs.

It is no longer an accessory used only for fairs, festivals and outdoor pilgrimages, but used by guests and brides to give a different touch to their look.









The last to succumb to the charm of the Cordovan hat have been international haute couture companies, such as Christian Dior He put it on several models who participated in his last show in the Plaza de España in Seville.

So it was inevitable that some of Famous People This is the famous dress a house The French chose him for their best attire. This is the situation Elsa Pataky Worn by our most emblematic accessory with great success In Australian territory, specifically during its most famous Derby victoryIt is a horse race that originates from the Melbourne Cup.

The Spanish actress, a fan of horseback riding and outdoor sports, opted for the occasion an all-black look – consisting of a skirt and a bodice – signed by Dior.

The result, with clear Andalusian inspiration, couldn’t be more successful. Chris Hemsworth’s wife chose a midi skirt, with an array of transparencies and volumes, made of plum.

Translator finished a look With casual lips and matte red lips.

Aside from the Cordovan hat, Elsa Pataky wore high-heeled sandals, the iconic Lady Dior bag, and Bvlgari jewelry.